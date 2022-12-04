Ritzville pair arrested after alleged break-in

Dec. 3—LIND — Two Ritzville residents were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a report of a break-in at a property near Lind Thursday afternoon.

Stuart McKenney, 32, and Shaylene Stoyak, 37, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling, according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Hoefel Road.

"Deputies arrived in the area and observed two males and a female on the property," the statement said. "One of the males decided to leave the area and took off running from deputies on foot."

Deputies were unable to locate the third man.

The statement indicated that multiple shops were entered along with a residence where property was taken. Additionally, vehicles were damaged and parts were missing from them.

The ACSO expressed thanks to Washington State Patrol troopers and Grant County Sheriff's Office K-9 units for their assistance.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact ACSO at 509-659-1122.