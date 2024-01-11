Rival Groups of Demonstrators Gather at The Hague as South Africa Opens Case Against Israel

Demonstrators gathered outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Thursday, January 11, as the case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza got underway.

This footage by Instagram user @kelsorosie shows demonstrators watching the proceedings outside the ICJ.

Crowds of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators were present at the Peace Palace, separate videos showed.

South Africa has asked the ICJ to consider whether Israel is committing “genocide” against people in Gaza in its response to Hamas’s October 7 attack. Credit: @kelsorosie via Storyful