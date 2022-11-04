Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions

1
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength.

North Korea’s mobilization of warplanes came after it test-fired around 30 ballistic missiles over the previous two days, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation warnings in Japan, in an angry response to ongoing joint exercises by hundreds of U.S. and South Korea military planes.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean warplanes were detected in various areas inland and along the country’s eastern and western coasts, but did not come particularly close to the Koreas' border. The South Korean military spotted about 180 flight trails from 1 to 5 p.m., but it wasn’t immediately clear how many North Korean planes were involved and whether some may have flown more than once.

None of the planes breached the South Korean military’s virtual “tactical action” line, which is 20 to 50 kilometers (12 to 30 miles) north of the Koreas’ land and sea boundaries and is used for monitoring purposes to give the South enough time to respond to provocations or attacks.

South Korea still scrambled about 80 of its own warplanes, including an unspecified number of F-35 fighters. There weren’t any immediate reports of clashes.

U.S. and South Korean forces have been conducting joint “Vigilant Storm” aerial exercises involving about 240 warplanes, including F-35s. The exercises had been scheduled to end Friday, but the allies extended them to Saturday in response to North Korea’s intensified testing activity this week.

The extension of the drills was announced on Thursday after North Korea test-fired an ICBM, which triggered evacuation alerts and temporarily halted trains in northern Japan. It followed the launch by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

Pak Jong Chon, a senior North Korean military official, then issued a statement threatening retaliation over the drills' extension. North Korea subsequently fired three additional missiles into the sea and shot around 80 artillery rounds into the eastern parts of maritime buffer zones created by the rivals off their eastern and western coasts in 2018 as part of agreements to reduce tensions.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has launched in a single day. Those launches came after Pak issued a veiled threat of a nuclear conflict with the United States and South Korea over their joint drills, which the North says are rehearsals for a potential invasion.

After already setting an annual record with dozens of ballistic missile launches in 2022, North Korea has further dialed up its testing activity since late September, including what it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets. It has said its tests are meant as a warning against the United States’ military drills with allies South Korea and Japan.

Experts say North Korea is attempting to force the United States to accept it as a nuclear power and seeks to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia finds replacement for Commander Lapin who led Centre grouping in war with Ukraine

    Major General Alexander Linkov has been appointed Acting Commander of the Tsentr (Centre) grouping of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet Kommersant Details: There is not much information about Linkov online.

  • World must stand with Kyiv as Putin counts on "General Winter", EU says

    International partners must continue to support Ukraine as the country prepares to keep up its fight against Russia's invasion during the upcoming winter months, the European Union's top diplomat said on Thursday. Borrell said Russian President Vladimir Putin was resorting to attacks on the civil infrastructure because of the setbacks his forces suffered on the battlefield.

  • Russian Black Sea Fleet was attacked by "people of good will", Kuleba

    Russia’s Black Sea Fleet base in the occupied Crimean port of Sevastopol was attacked by "people of good will", Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Spain news agency Cadena SER on Nov. 2.

  • Itaewon crush: 'It could have been me'

    Jessica says her dream two-week holiday with friends turned into a scary experience in South Korea.

  • Exclusive-G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price for Russian oil -source

    The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense negotiations in recent weeks over the unprecedented plan to put a price cap on sea-borne oil shipments, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 5 - to ensure EU and U.S. sanctions aimed at limiting Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine do not throttle the global oil market. “The Coalition has agreed the price cap will be a fixed price that will be reviewed regularly rather than a discount to an index," said a coalition source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

  • Ex-F1 champ Piquet in trouble for wishing da Silva's death

    Brazilian prosecutors opened an investigation into three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet on Thursday after he was filmed wishing for the death of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Da Silva narrowly won Sunday's presidential election against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, whom the 70-year-old Piquet staunchly supports. The former F1 driver is one of thousands of protesters taking to the streets to claim they don't accept the results, which were confirmed by Brazil's top electoral authorities.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan is emerging as a power player in Ukraine after brokering an abrupt reversal by Russia

    As the war in Ukraine drags on, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is playing an increasing role in getting both sides to the table.

  • Biden froze out China’s ambassador. He may regret that.

    The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.

  • Zelenskiy says he will not take part in G20 summit if Putin does

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he would not take part in a summit in Indonesia of the Group of 20 major economies if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin attends. Zelenskiy told reporters after talks in Kyiv with Greece's president that he had been invited to participate in the Nov. 15-16 summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The Ukrainian president said earlier on Thursday that he had spoken to Widodo by telephone and discussed preparations for the G20 Summit as well as the Black Sea grain deal.

  • ‘We are for democracy’: Brazil football fans clear pro-Bolsonaro blockades

    Protesters baselessly alleging electoral fraud and refusing to accept defeat to Lula have been blocking roads since election

  • War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

    When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are high hopes for the two-week United Nations climate gathering and, almost inevitably, disappointment when it doesn't deliver another landmark pact like the one agreed 2015 in Paris. This November the geopolitical tiles have shifted: a devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make for difficult conditions at a gathering that requires cooperation and consensus.

  • Medals, mementos from Colin Powell estate go up for auction

    Colin Powell's career spanned some of the most significant moments of the last 40 years so it's no surprise that an auction of items from his estate reflects that: gifts and medals from foreign dignitaries and presidents, photos of his swearing-in as secretary of state. In all, nearly 400 items big and small, momentous and mundane, are up for auction with proceeds to benefit the America’s Promise Alliance — which Powell once chaired — and the Colin Powell School at the City College of New York, his alma mater. “It's really a capsule of American history in the last four or five decades,” said Elizabeth Haynie Wainstein, owner and president of The Potomack Company, the auction house conducting the estate sale.

  • Russia either unable or unwilling to destroy Ukraine’s power grid completely, expert says

    Varying intensity of Russian air and drone strikes suggests Moscow is unable – or unwilling – to completely destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 2.

  • Satellite images show Russia deployed in Belarus warplanes that can launch Kinzhal missiles

    Russia has deployed three Kinzhal missile carriers at the Machulishchy air base in Belarus, the Ukrainian government’s Center for Strategic Communications, or Stratcom, reported on the Telegram messenger on Nov. 2.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian bases and logistical facilities in south Operational Command

    The Ukrainian military carried out 167 firing missions at base points, logistics facilities and transport arteries in the temporarily occupied territory on the south defence lines. Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook Quote: "The enemy is quite persistently using unmanned reconnaissance aerial vehicles to verify the position of our troops and adjust the artillery fire.

  • Herschel Walker hits back at Barack Obama: ‘Put my résumé against his’

    Republican former NFL star rejects criticism after two-time president questioned his fitness for US Senate seat in Georgia

  • Roku’s grim forecast for holiday season tanks stock as macro headwinds deemed ‘too severe’

    Roku's stock was getting punished Thursday after the streaming-media company's latest outlook sparked fears about the fate of streaming advertising in an uncertain economic environment.

  • Selena Gomez opens up about 'psychotic break' and hearing voices amid bipolar struggle: 'I didn’t know who I was'

    "I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling," the singer said.

  • North Korea fires artillery and flies jets near border as South Korea, U.S. pledge cooperation

    South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday, hours after the North fired about 80 artillery rounds in protest of Seoul's joint military drills with the United States. North Korean aircraft were detected in multiple areas north of the "tactical action line" north of the Military Demarcation Line between the two Koreas, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The flights occurred between 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) and 3 p.m. The virtual line is drawn north of the military border and is used as a basis for South Korean air defence operations, a South Korean official said.

  • Turkey's president says he wants to discuss Twitter's $8 blue tick fee with Elon Musk to see if he can avoid paying it, a report says

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could "carry out some diplomacy" with Elon Musk while discussing Twitter's monthly $8 subscription, per ATV.