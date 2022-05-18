Rival Libya PM to set up govt in Sirte after Tripoli clashes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fathi Bashagha
    Libyan politician

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers said Wednesday he would seat his government in the central city of Sirte, after clashes forced him to abort his attempt the previous day to bring his Cabinet to the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha announced that he has chosen the city of Sirte, along Libya’s Mediterranean coast and half way between the country’s east and west, serving as a link between them.

Oil-rich Libya has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and has for years since been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

Bashagha, a former interior minister, was named prime minister by the country’s east-based parliament in February. But his rival, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, based in Tripoli, in the country's west, has refused to step down, insisting he will hand over power only to an elected government.

Dbeibah was appointed last year in a U.N.-led process, mired in allegations of corruption and bribery, to lead the country through elections in December that never took place.

Bashagha attempted Tuesday to seat his government Tripoli, in a move that resulted in clashes with militias allied with Dbeibah just hours after Bashagha and his Cabinet ministers entered the Libyan capital. At least one man was killed and five others wounded in the clashes, authorities said.

Both prime ministers blamed each other for provoking the violence, which raised fears that the country could once again return to civil war after more than a year of tense calm.

“Libya will not be stopped by a city or region," Bashagha told reporters from Sirte late Tuesday, describing Tripoli as a “kidnaped city” held by his rival, Dbeibah. Bashagha said he would return to Tripoli once he makes sure that “there will no bloodshed.”

Sirte is also the gateway to the country’s major oil fields and export terminals. The crucial and strategic city is controlled by east-based forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter , an ally of Bashagha.

Bashagha’s move to Sirte is likely to deepen the political split in the already divided country and intensify the crisis.

The idea of seating the Libyan government in Sirte was floated in the 2020 talks that ended the latest major bout of fighting in Libya. More recently, influential Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh — also an ally of Bashagha — called for him to operate from Sirte rather than attempt to set up his government in Tripoli.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK unveils radical rewrite of EU pact for N. Ireland

    The UK government on Tuesday unveiled a plan to drastically overhaul post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, arguing the changes are needed to end political paralysis in the divided territory.

  • Egypt: Mubarak son says family clear of corruption charges

    The son of Egypt's former president said Tuesday that he and family members were innocent of corruption charges made in international courts after the country’s 2011 popular uprising, after courts last month in Switzerland and the European Union ruled in the family's favor. The announcement by Gamal Mubarak, the son of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, came after years of attempts by the deposed president's family to rehabilitate its image as it faced litigation in Egypt and abroad.

  • Kansas Supreme Court upholds Republican congressional map

    Kansas’ highest court on Wednesday upheld a Republican redistricting law that makes it harder for the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation to win reelection in a big victory for the GOP. The state Supreme Court declined for now to declare that overly partisan gerrymandering violates the Kansas Constitution. During arguments from attorneys on Monday, he questioned whether anyone could clearly define improper partisan gerrymandering.

  • Mexican cryptocurrency platform Bitso launches in Colombia

    Mexican cryptocurrency exchange platform Bitso has begun operating in Colombia, its fourth market, where it hopes to accumulate 1 million clients just this month, co-founder and Chief Executive Daniel Vogel said. Bitso is among Latin America's growing collection of "unicorns" - companies with a valuation of at least $1 billion - and is worth some $2.2 billion, following a 2021 funding round where it raised $250 million. Bitso will offer customers instant transfers via the PSE payment system, sales of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether, as well as use of its new investment platform Bitso+.

  • John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania, NBC News projects

    NBC News projects John Fetterman wins the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

  • UN drops forecast for global economic growth in 2022 to 3.1%

    The United Nations on Wednesday significantly lowered its forecast for global economic growth this year from 4% to 3.1%, saying the war in Ukraine has triggered increasing global food and commodity prices and exacerbated inflationary pressures, upending the fragile recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The mid-2022 forecast from the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs said the downgrade in growth prospects is broad-based, including the world’s largest economies -- the United States, China and most significantly the European Union -- and the majority of other developed and developing countries. The World Economic Situation and Prospects report also warned that the current forecast of 3.1% “faces significant downside risks from further intensification of the war in Ukraine and potential new waves of the pandemic.”

  • State Department to collect, analyze evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    The State Department announced on Tuesday that it is launching a program to collect and analyze evidence of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. A new Conflict Observatory will include “the documentation, verification, and dissemination of open-source evidence regarding the actions of Russia’s forces during President Putin’s brutal war of choice,” the State Department said. “The…

  • North Korea boasts recovery as WHO worries over missing data

    North Korea on Wednesday added hundreds of thousands of infections to its growing pandemic caseload but also said that a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak, a public health crisis it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about dire consequences. The country’s anti-virus headquarters announced 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths in state media Wednesday. Outside experts believe most of the fevers are from COVID-19 but North Korea lacks tests to confirm so many.

  • UK floats war crimes tribunal for Russian leaders and soldiers

    The United Kingdom is open to an international criminal tribunal to prosecute Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders for the war in Ukraine, The Guardian newspaper wrote on May 18, citing UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

  • Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

    Sussexes will attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children in June

  • EU rushes out $300 billion roadmap to ditch Russian energy

    The European Union’s executive arm moved Wednesday to jump-start plans for the 27-nation bloc to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, proposing a nearly 300 billion-euro ($315 billion) package that includes more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power. The European Commission’s investment initiative is meant to help the 27 EU countries start weaning themselves off Russian fossil fuels this year. The goal is to deprive Russia, the EU’s main supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, of tens of billions in revenue and strengthen EU climate policies.

  • Israel faces backlash over police attack at funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

    The Israeli minister of public security says officials will investigate the actions of its police officers during the funeral of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee reports, and then Noura Erakat, a human rights attorney and associate professor at Rutgers University, joins CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest.

  • Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

    Tops Friendly Market was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, it became a sort of community hub on Buffalo's East Side — where you chatted with neighbors and caught up on people's lives. "It's where we go to buy bread and stay for 15, 20 minutes because if you just go in for a loaf of bread, you’re going to find four or five people you know, we’re going to have a couple of conversations before you leave," said Buffalo City Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo, who represents the struggling Black neighborhood, where he grew up.

  • Israel approves ultranationalist Jewish march in Jerusalem

    Israeli authorities on Wednesday said they have given the go-ahead for flag-waving Jewish nationalists to march through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem's Old City later this month, in a decision that threatens to re-ignite violence in the holy city. The office of Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev said the march would take place on May 29 along its “customary route” through Damascus Gate. The march is meant to celebrate Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war.

  • Analysis: Condolence calls from elite show UAE ruler's power

    Coming from around the globe, airplanes carrying world leaders have landed in the capital of the United Arab Emirates to offer condolences for the death of the country's president — and acknowledge the influence of the man now fully in charge. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan rarely speaks publicly. The new president shies away from the United Nations' annual summit in New York.

  • Afghanistan's Taliban mediate ceasefire between Pakistan, local militants

    The Taliban in Afghanistan have mediated a temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and a local Pakistani Taliban militant group following talks between the two sides in Kabul, an official said on Wednesday. The Pakistani Taliban - known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since 2007.

  • Russia allows 15 companies to remain listed abroad - finance ministry

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill in April requiring Russian companies to delist their depositary receipts to reduce the influence foreign countries could over them, except if they were granted permission to remain listed. The finance ministry said that out of the 36 Russian companies with depositary receipts, 19 had requested permission and 15 were successful.

  • ‘Tchaikovsky’s Wife’ Producer on Russia’s Future in Film: Distribution Taking ‘Biggest Blow’

    Since co-founding Moscow-based production house Hype Film in 2011, Ilya Stewart and partner Murad Osmann – Variety Producers to Watch in 2018 – have grown the company from an award-winning commercial and music video producer into one of the most successful film production outfits in the country, thanks in no small part to their partnership […]

  • Why Laguna Woods? Mysteries still loom in Taiwanese church shooting

    The attack has left the Orange County suburb reeling and has become an international incident because investigators think the suspect was motivated by hatred of Taiwan.

  • A former Trump advisor on Russia recalled that Putin smelled odd and neither ate nor drank at dinner

    The former White House advisor Fiona Hill said Vladimir Putin smelled "almost like he had stepped out of some special preparatory bath" when they met.