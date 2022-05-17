Clashes break out in Tripoli as rival Libyan premier arrives

SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Clashes erupted Tuesday between rival militias in the Libyan capital of Tripoli following the arrival of one of the country’s rival prime ministers there with the expectation to seat his government.

Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha’s office said in a terse statement that he arrived in Tripoli with a number of ministers from his Cabinet — three months after his appointment to lead an interim administration in the crisis-stricken nation. The statement did not provide further details.

There was no immediate comment from the government of embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is based in Tripoli.

The development is likely to fuel more tensions between Libya’s rival administrations. Local media reported clashes between different militias and rival forces supporting the two sides in central Tripoli and elsewhere in the city.

“We arrived in the capital peacefully and safely. The reception was excellent,” Bashagha said in video comments, adding that his government was ready to work with all Libyans, including those opposing him. He made no reference to the clashes.

The U.N. special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, called for calm and for rival parties to refrain from taking part in the clashes.

“Conflict cannot be solved with violence, but with dialogue and mediation,” she tweeted, adding that the United Nations is ready to host all parties “in helping Libya find a genuine, consensual way forward towards stability and elections.”

Bashagha, a former interior minister, was named prime minister by the country’s east-based parliament in February. But Dbeibah, a wealthy businessman, has refused to step down, insisting he will hand over power only to an elected government. Both prime ministers hail from the powerful western city of Misrata.

Over the weekend, rival militias also clashed in Tripoli’s neighborhood of Janzour. No casualties were reported but local authorities said there was damage to infrastructure, including a power plant.

The U.N. mission in Libya has condemned the clashes, and said they involved “indiscriminate fire and the alleged use of heavy weapons” in the densely populated neighborhood.

Lawmakers have argued that Dbeibah’s mandate expired after Libya failed to hold presidential elections in December as planned under a U.N.-brokered agreement.

The failure to hold the vote was a major blow to international efforts to end decade of chaos in Libya. It opened a new chapter in Libya's long-running political impasse, with rival governments claiming power after tentative steps toward unity in the past year.

The oil-rich country has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Libya has since for years been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Massacre video reopens wounds for missing Syrians' families

    For years, the Siyam family clung to hope they would one day be reunited with their son Wassim, who they believed was being held in a Syrian government prison after he went missing at a checkpoint nearly a decade ago. “It shocked us to our core,” Siham Siyam said of the gruesome video, which was taken in 2013 and emerged late last month. The video has set off a wave of grief and fear rippling through the families of the tens of thousands of Syrians who disappeared during their country’s long-running civil war.

  • 'Like every other day:' 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

    They were caregivers and protectors and helpers, running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift, when their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred and inane theories. In a flash, the ordinariness of their day was broken at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, where in and around the supermarket's aisles, a symbol of the mundane was transformed to a scene of mass murder. “These people were just shopping,” said Steve Carlson, 29, mourning his 72-year-old neighbor Katherine Massey, who checked in often, giving him gifts on his birthday and at Christmas, and pressing money into his hand when he helped with yardwork.

  • War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

    As she lay buried under the rubble, her legs broken and eyes blinded by blood and thick clouds of dust, all Inna Levchenko could hear was screams. Amid relentless bombing, she’d opened School 21 in Chernihiv as a shelter to frightened families.

  • Did Elon Musk break Twitter’s NDA with a tweet?

    Musk's planned $44 billion acquisition of the platform was paused, he tweeted Friday, "pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

  • Elon Musk says lower price for Twitter deal is not out of the question

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

  • N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

    During more than a decade as North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin, shunning international help and striving instead for domestic strategies to fix his battered economy. “Kim Jong Un is in a dilemma, a really huge dilemma,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul. Since acknowledging a COVID-19 outbreak last week, North Korea has said “an explosively spreading fever” has killed 56 people and sickened about 1.5 million others.

  • Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

    The Arizona Senate on Monday opened an ethics investigation into a firebrand Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend's racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead. The referral of Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff to the Ethics Committee was in lieu of the immediate expulsion that Democratic lawmakers were planning, GOP Majority Leader Rick Gray said.

  • Philippines president-elect Marcos in Australia - media

    Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos has made a low key trip to Australia, the Age newspaper reported, bringing some protesters onto the streets of the city of Melbourne on Tuesday. The protesters gathered outside an address in central Melbourne and said they believed Marcos was on a private visit to Australia. Reuters was unable to confirm this with the Philippine embassy in Australia, which did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”

  • High-Ranking Republican Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Rhetoric Two Days After White Supremacist Mass Shooting

    Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking GOP member in the House of Representatives, is still broadcasting the idea that Democrats are trying to flood the nation with immigrants for electoral purposes

  • Chiefs of staff and aides to House Jan. 6 committee warned to prepare for 'bombshells' ahead of public hearing, report says

    A security meeting with the US Capitol Police is scheduled for May 20 to prepare lawmakers and their staff for the public hearings in June, per Axios.

  • Ukraine officials declare mission complete, start evacuating troops from Mariupol steel mill

    The regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine's last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol completed its mission Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

  • Russian Allies Get Tongue-Lashing at Putin’s Ultimate Pity Party

    TwitterRussian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting of the Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), on Monday on the 30th anniversary of its founding—but the meeting was anything but celebratory.Instead, the heads of state from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, which make up the collective defense organization, akin to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, went to the Kremlin Monday in Moscow to lament the world’s response

  • Tucker Carlson After Mass Shooter Targets Black People: ‘All Lives Matter’

    Fox NewsTwo days after a white supremacist in Buffalo shot and killed 10 people and wounded three, most of whom were Black, Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared that “All lives matter.”In his Monday night monologue, Carlson dared not mention the Great Replacement Theory, though he has spoken about it several times before—and the Buffalo shooter’s screed indicates he was inspired by it. (The conspiracy theory asserts that liberal politicians are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants

  • "Like in a horror movie": the war in Ukraine has become hell for occupying forces - communications interception by Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 12:21 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations between the occupying troops, which show that the only thing they dream of is to survive, retire from the army and never return to Ukraine.

  • Afghan resistance attack Taliban, sparking reprisals in Panjshir

    The attack reportedly killed a number of Taliban fighters in a resistance stronghold in the north.

  • Rape Victims Should Be Forced to Have Rapist’s Baby, GOP Gov. Openly States

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would pursue a total abortion ban in his state if Roe v. Wade is overturned

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Donald Trump Is Back On Twitter

    The former president's Truth Social messages are being posted on Twitter, even though he's supposed to be permanently banned.

  • Fauci and Birx at odds over angry encounter with Pence

    White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and his former colleague Deborah Birx are in rare public disagreement over their recollections of a tense meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence. In her recent book, Birx, who served on the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, recalled a meeting with the vice president, Fauci and Robert Redfield,…