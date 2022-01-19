Rivals say Macron is using EU as springboard for French vote

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SYLVIE CORBET
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to make the European Union more powerful as his country holds the bloc's presidency for six months — yet he has been accused by rivals and critics of using the position as a springboard toward a reelection bid.

Macron spoke at length Wednesday to European lawmakers in Strasbourg, detailing France's priorities for the six-month rotating presidency of the bloc.

His remarks were closely watched at home as the period overlaps with France's presidential election on April 10. Macron, a pro-European, pro-business centrist, is expected to run for a second term and polls put him as the front-runner.

France’s presidency of the EU provides a possible platform for his campaign, a point that came under criticism from French opposition members.

Macron said he wants to add changes into the charter of fundamental rights of the European Union to make it “more explicit about environment protection and the recognition of the right to abortion” in an effort to “breath new life” in Europe’s democratic values.

Echoing some French voters' concerns, he also called on the EU to install a “decent” minimum salary across the bloc and work on reducing inequalities and fighting discrimination. He said it's time for the EU to “take action” to meet its environmental ambitions, including the bloc’s commitment to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

As the French far-right put immigration and security at the heart of the presidential campaign, Macron vowed to reinforce the EU ’s external borders and dismantle smugglers networks. He also called on the EU to quickly draw up a new security plan containing proposals to help ease tensions with Russia. There are mounting concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine despite his denials of any such plans.

“We must meet the conditions to reach sovereignty, which means being more independent from Russia,” he said.

A series of French lawmakers addressed Macron’s remarks with multiple references to April's presidential election, suggesting that he is promoting his candidacy rather than caring about EU issues.

French Green lawmaker Yannick Jadot — who is running in France's presidential election — told Macron “you undoubtedly made a nice speech ... except you have been presiding over France for five years. You must be held accountable... You will go down in history as the president of climate inaction."

Far-right EU lawmaker Jordan Bardella, a member of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, also spoke out.

“The presidential election will decide of the future of France, but also of the future of the whole Europe. How can you claim you’ll bring Europe together when you have been until the end the one widening divisions in France?” he asked Macron.

“For France and for Europe, it is essential that your term remains a single term,” Bardella added.

Far-left lawmaker Manon Aubry of the Rebel France party criticized Macron’s presidential actions as reflecting “arrogance, powerlessness and scheming.”

“The French presidency (of the EU) should not be an electoral stepping stone,” she said.

In response, Macron denied that his domestic ambitions play any role in the French presidency of the EU Council.

“What a shame to transform that (parliament) into the (French) National Assembly,” an EU lawmaker from Macron’s party, Stéphane Séjourné, said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration sets new requirements for US secure networks

    The requirements, laid out in a national security memorandum released Wednesday, require agencies such as the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Department of Energy to implement baseline security measures for "national security systems" - networks where the most sensitive U.S. data is held. The White House has made cybersecurity a priority after a series of digital debacles including a cybercriminal shakedown effort that briefly paralyzed gasoline deliveries to the East Coast last year and the discovery that allegedly Russian hackers had infiltrated several government agencies by piggybacking on network-monitoring software made by the company SolarWinds.

  • Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed event

    With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital say they’re disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions that have seen parts of the city placed under lockdown. Access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and indoor venues in the heart of Beijing have been sealed off. Many of them could be seen skating on Beijing's frozen lakes in a sign of continuing enthusiasm for winter sports.

  • Free At-Home COVID Tests Now Available Online Through Post Office

    You can now order free, at-home COVID-19 tests online.

  • French EU lawmakers lash out at Macron in rare direct exchange

    French members of the European Parliament (MEPs) seized a rare opportunity on Wednesday to attack President Emmanuel Macron directly, three months before France's presidential election. Macron was appearing before the assembly in Strasbourg to set out France's priorities for its six-month EU presidency, but French lawmakers were much more interested in debating his domestic policies. "This is not a French election debate," said the Parliament's new chair, Roberta Metsola of Malta, as she struggled in vain to move the focus back to EU matters.

  • Knights of Malta warn Vatican reforms risk their sovereignty

    A top leader of the Knights of Malta, an ancient aristocratic Catholic order that provides humanitarian aid around the world, warned the group’s members on Wednesday that the Holy See’s latest proposals to reform the order threaten its internationally recognized status as a sovereign state. The Knights’ grand chancellor, Albrecht von Boeselager, wrote a letter to the Knights’ members saying the Vatican proposals contradict assurances he had been given that Pope Francis doesn’t want to put the order’s sovereignty at risk.

  • Rapper Lil Durk invites Morgan Wallen on stage following racial slur scandal

    Rapper Lil Durk recently invited Morgan Wallen to join him onstage for a performance, months after the country singer was canceled for a racial slur scandal.

  • Knicks' Evan Fournier on loss to Timberwolves: 'That’s the type of game that keeps you up at night'

    Despite 18 turnovers, the Knicks had a chance to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but it all fell apart late.

  • Lithuania says Russian troops in Belarus pose "direct threat"

    Russian troops arriving in Belarus for what Moscow and Minsk say will be joint military exercises are a direct threat to NATO member Lithuania, and could prompt Washington to station more troops in the region, Lithuania's defence minister said. Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus on Monday for "Allied Resolve" drills to be held near Belarus's western border with NATO members Poland and Lithuania and close to its southern flank with Ukraine.

  • France's Macron calls for EU plan to ease Russia tensions

    French President Emmanuel Macron called Wednesday on the European Union to quickly draw up a new security plan containing proposals to help ease tensions with Russia, as concern mounts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine. The EU must in coming weeks “complete a European proposal building a new security and stability order," Macron said. "We should build it among Europeans, then share it with our allies in the framework of NATO, and then propose it for negotiation to Russia.”

  • Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Tony Parker and more

    Here's your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday's games. Stephen Curry No. 53 in points now Moved ahead of Tony Parker and Terry Cummings with 19,476 ...

  • Eye Opener: Americans can now order free COVID-19 tests online

    The White House rolls out a website for free COVID-19 tests. Also, airlines are warning of possible cancellations after 5G service launches nationwide. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • Macron urges new EU security deal in 'frank' dialogue with Russia

    STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) -The European Union must draw up proposals in the coming weeks for a new security deal that it would then negotiate with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, calling for a "frank dialogue" with Moscow. Speaking amid growing worries over a Russian military build-up at Ukraine's borders, Macron did not spell out what a "new stability and security order" could entail but said it must ensure Europe defends its interests. "We will make sure that Europe makes its unique and strong voice heard," he told the European Parliament.

  • The Trump Org claimed an apartment was worth $25 million while also offering it to Ivanka Trump for $8 million, New York AG alleges in fraud case

    New York's attorney general identified a luxury Park Avenue apartment leased by Ivanka Trump as being part of a possible value-inflation fraud.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • Dozens of former Trump officials including John Kelly and Stephanie Grisham are formulating plans to thwart their former boss in 2022 and 2024

    Miles Taylor, a Trump official turned prominent anti-Trump critic, led a conference call with former officials, and told CNN that the participants were "overflowing with ideas" on how to stop Trump.

  • New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

    ReutersNew York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court late Tuesday night to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath, saying that her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraud. James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insur

  • 'Sick and twisted' executive councilors deny healthcare to NH women: Letters

    I wish it were in my power to deny those four councilors their health care, to see how they like it. Unfortunately, it is not in my power, nor should it be in their power to cause so much pain and suffering for so many, based on a depraved ideology.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.