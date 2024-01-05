RivCo District Attorney's office to launch Judicial Process Course in Spanish

The Riverside District Attorney's Office today announced that it will launch its first Spanish-language Citizens' Academy in an effort to reach its Hispanic community and empower residents to learn about the judicial process.

The six-session course, "The Good Neighbor," will get underway April 11 at the County Law Building, 82-995 Highway 111, and will be held once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. each day, according to a statement from the DA's office. The course will provide information about how the DA's office operates in Riverside County.

"Presenting the program in Spanish is part of the Riverside County DA's Office's commitment to involving the Hispanic community and providing them with information that fosters trust," Riverside County DA's officials wrote in a statement. "54 percent of Riverside County is Spanish speaking, and learning more about legal rights, victim compensation, and other judicial processes is important to create positive community engagement."

Prosecutors, investigators, collaborative law enforcement agencies and victim advocates will lead seminars to teach residents about the legal proceedings in California, officials said. Participants will learn about how charges are filed, who makes those decisions, resources available in the community, getting involved in the neighborhood, and connecting with those who work toward making their streets safer.

The course will conclude May 16 with a graduation ceremony led by Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

More information, in Spanish, about the course and enrollment process can be found at rivcoda.org/es/citizens-academy.

