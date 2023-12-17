River Baldwin has 16 points, 11 rebounds as No. 3 NC State beats South Florida 66-54

North Carolina State guard Aziaha James (10) drives the lane against South Florida guard Aerial Wilson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — River Baldwin had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aziaha James added 16 points, and No. 3 NC State beat South Florida 66-54 on Saturday night.

Madison Hayes and Zoe Brooks both scored 12 for the Wolfpack (11-0). Brooks, coming off a triple-double, had seven rebounds and two assists.

South Florida (7-4) got 11 points from Romi Levy, and Carla Brito chipped in 10.

Baldwin scored the game's first seven points and had 13 in the first half as NC State took a 40-28 lead. Brooks had a tiebreaking basket and hit a 3 to start a 16-2 run that made it 38-24.

Brooks became the second player in team history to have a triple-double in an 80-67 win over Liberty last Sunday in her first start. The freshman guard is filling in for standout Saniya Rivers, who missed her second consecutive game with an ailment.

Aerial Wilson's layup got the Bulls within 65-54 with 1:25 to play.

NC State outscored South Florida 42-10 in the paint.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack is 11-0 for the fourth time in 11 years under coach Wes Moore.

South Florida: The Bulls will have to overcome the loss of guard Sammie Puisis to reach the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season. The senior, who averaged 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds last season, had a left knee ACL injury at practice Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

NC State: Completes the nonconference part of the schedule Wednesday night at Old Dominion.

South Florida: Closes out nonconference play at the West Palm Classic on Wednesday against IUPUI and No. 10 Baylor on Thursday.

