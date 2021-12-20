River Bend arrest: Man charged for reportedly chasing and shooting at residents

Danny Biggs is in custody after reports of him chasing and firing at individuals in the River Bend area on Dec. 17.

Danny Eugene Biggs was believed to be on foot actively engaged in the incident, according to the press release.

River Bend Police Department were dispatched around 4:35 p.m. to the Masters Court area. Craven County Sheriff's Office also arrived on the scene.

"Officers rapidly deployed and engaged the subject," the release said.

Biggs was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, assault by pointing a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

He is currently held with a $50,000 and $75,000 secured bond.

No one were injured during the incident. Biggs was also taken into custody without any further incident.

