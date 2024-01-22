River Bend Nature Center has a new executive director.

Jennica Lambert has been named to the post following the retirement of Liz Martin.

Lambert has been with the organization for 14 years.

"Jennica Lambert has been instrumental in the success of many programs and initiatives. Her extensive experience, leadership skills, and deep understanding of RBNC’s mission make her the ideal candidate to lead the organization into its next chapter," River Bend said in a news release.

"I am honored and excited to step into the role of Executive Director at RBNC. I am grateful for the trust and support of the board, staff and Liz Martin" Lambert said.

Martin joined River Bend in 2009.

"Her strategic vision, unwavering commitment, and tireless work ethic have left an indelible mark on RBNC's mission and values," the organization said.

River Bend Nature Center is a 20-acre nonprofit environmental education facility located on the banks of the Wichita River.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: River Bend Nature Center names new executive director