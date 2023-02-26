River Bollin investigation after fish killed in river pollution

Rumeana Jahangir - BBC News
·1 min read
Foam on River Bollin
Foam has emerged on the surface of the river near Macclesfield

The Environment Agency has launched an investigation after dead fish were found in a Cheshire river.

They said they were looking into what caused the "pollution and fish kill" in the River Bollin near Macclesfield, where foam has emerged on the water's surface.

Water firm United Utilities tweeted that it was "not related to any of our assets or treatment works in the area".

They added that "we can confirm it is not related to any of our operations".

An Environment Agency (EA) spokeswoman said: "Our officers are on site assessing the potential environmental impacts on the River Bollin and to investigate its cause."

In 2022, MPs were warned that a "chemical cocktail" was running through all of England's rivers.

Raw sewage, microplastics and slurry were found, putting health and nature at risk, a parliamentary report found.

Following the River Bollin pollution, the EA urged people to "remain mindful of the misuse of drains".

They added that "what goes down there can hugely affect water quality, sadly causing problems like this".

