River Bollin pollutant kills more than 100 fish

Foam has emerged on the surface of the river near Macclesfield

More than 100 fish have died after a pollutant entered a river, the Environment Agency has confirmed.

An investigation is ongoing into what caused the pollution in the River Bollin, near Macclesfield, Cheshire, after foam appeared on the surface.

The agency said the pollutant entered the water at the outfall pipe near to Sutton Close, but investigations were "ongoing to understand the source".

United Utilities said it was "not related" to its operations in the area.

An Environment Agency (EA) spokesperson said: "We are aware of the circumstances surrounding this incident and have identified where the pollutant entered the river, however investigations are ongoing to understand the source."

Environment officers, fisheries and ecology specialists remain on-site to gather further evidence, as well as understand the impacts on the river, the EA confirmed.

They added they were keen to speak to anyone who could assist in understanding the source and urged people to "remain mindful about what goes down the drain and into the drainage system, especially detergents or substances that could cause a hazard".

