River City Food Bank says it welcomes all who are struggling with food insecurity

Zapier today announced the launch of Canvas, a new tool that aims to help its users plan and diagram their business-critical processes -- with a fair bit of AI sprinkled in there to help them turn those processes into Zapier-based automations. Canvas is now in early access. Over the years, Zapier has moved from offering its customers the basic tools to connect one web service to another to allowing them to build rather complex integrations and workflow automations.