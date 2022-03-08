'River Dave' a no-show for court arraignment

Mar. 8—World-famous hermit "River Dave" Lidstone didn't show up for his arraignment Monday on a trespassing charge, prompting a judge to issue a warrant against him.

But Lidstone is not at risk of going to jail anytime soon. He's charged with a Class B misdemeanor, meaning he can't be jailed if found guilty, and he now faces a personal recognizance warrant, meaning if law enforcement find him, they won't arrest him. They'll only serve paperwork that summons him to court.

"The warrant guys will probably get ahold of him and meet up with him. He's usually pretty cooperative," said Merrimack County Sheriff Sgt. Keith Sawyer.

Lidstone, who turns 82 later this month, returned to his Canterbury homestead in late November.

Arrested in December for criminal trespass, Lidstone spent the night in jail and was released by a judge the following day. The judge ordered Lidstone to return to court Monday.

Lidstone did not return a voicemail left on his cellphone by a reporter.

A friend and advocate, Bow resident Jodie Gedeon, said she believes Lidstone is still on the Canterbury property where he had lived for 27 years.

The property is a woodlot owned by the Giles family of Vermont.

Gedeon said she spoke to Lidstone last week. He was aware of the court date and intended to go. Gedeon offered to give him a ride, but he never got back to her.

She left him messages to no avail. "He is terrible about returning phone calls. That is his worst attribute," she said.

Although any law enforcement can serve a warrant, the job usually falls to the Sheriff's Department. Sawyer said he has about 400 active warrants; he expects to receive notice of the Lidstone warrant on Tuesday.

Circuit Court Judge Henrietta Luneau issued a personal recognizance warrant for Lidstone.

Last summer, the Union Leader initially reported that Lidstone was in jail for refusing to leave the land where he has lived for 27 years.

A judge released him once his solar-powered, wood stove-heated cabin burned down. People across the country made donations on his behalf, and Lidstone has said a trust fund set up for him has about $220,000.

Earlier this year, Lidstone had appeared determined to stay on the Giles land. But Gedeon said lately he has been entertaining the idea of buying property somewhere, possibly in Maine, and building a small home.