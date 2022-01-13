River flooding during foggy morning in France

Associated Press

ABC News is under fire for its editing of a “Good Morning America” interview with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky that created uncertainty that’s being exploited by vaccine critics. In the interview, Walensky discussed a study that showed how most vaccinated people who died of coronavirus were also sick for other reasons. The interview was seized upon by figures like Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham to imply the Biden administration has been lying to the public about the importance of vaccines.