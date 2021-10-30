River flooding inundates Old Town Alexandria

Washington Post

It's time for some trick-or-treating on the slopes. At least two ski resorts in Northern California announced they will kick off an early season starting Friday, weeks ahead of schedule, after a major storm dumped feet of snow at higher elevations. Palisades Tahoe said this week it would open up its season on Friday, nearly a month ahead of schedule, after getting more than 3 feet of sno