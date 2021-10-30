River flooding inundates Old Town Alexandria
A slow-moving storm system dumped heavy rain on the Mid-Atlantic on Oct. 29, raising the Potomac River by nearly six feet and leading to major flooding in the historic town of Alexandria, Virginia.
A slow-moving storm system dumped heavy rain on the Mid-Atlantic on Oct. 29, raising the Potomac River by nearly six feet and leading to major flooding in the historic town of Alexandria, Virginia.
The storm is due to a significant solar flare and coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Bomb cyclones in 2021 are compared with the 'Big Blow' of 1962.
Heavy rain continues for southern Vancouver Island today, with snowfall also impacting travel through major highway passes.
It's time for some trick-or-treating on the slopes. At least two ski resorts in Northern California announced they will kick off an early season starting Friday, weeks ahead of schedule, after a major storm dumped feet of snow at higher elevations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Palisades Tahoe said this week it would open up its season on Friday, nearly a month ahead of schedule, after getting more than 3 feet of sno
A Facebook post vastly overstates the number of ships waiting to dock at the Long Beach Port.
The potential for storms along a cold front could mean the first snow of the season in the Northeast.
The National Weather Service said the Washington-Baltimore region may see the greatest tidal flooding since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
Why did the salmon cross the road?
A storm that was once a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean is slowly making its way into the Northeast as Halloween approaches. Even though the storm is past its prime, AccuWeather forecasters say it will still pack a punch in the form of drenching rain, gusty winds and localized flooding. Enough moisture in the atmosphere will help the storm produce a general 1-2 inches of rain from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic, eastern Great Lakes and New England through Saturday nigh
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say they have more evidence that Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico was more than just an ancient gathering spot for Indigenous ceremonies and rituals. The researchers analyzed pollen content and the chemical composition of soils to help document environmental impacts of the early residents who called the area home, which is now a national park and UNESCO World Heritage site. The researchers reported a gradual degradation of the surrounding woodlands beginning around 600 B.C., much earlier than previously thought.
Schwarzenegger pointed to the economy of California, where he was governor, to argue that high environmental standards and growth are not at odds.
California wants to give you money to seismically retrofit your home. Yes, you read that right. Here's how you can get your funds.
A half-mile long trash-trapping system named "Jenny" hauled in more than 63,000 pounds of waste from the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
Another earthquake has been recorded in the small community of Jenkinsville, a tiny crossroads near the VC Summer nuclear plant north of Columbia
It might sound implausible, but a distant storm thousands of kilometres away can, indeed, have an effect on Canada's weather.
Scientists expect more solar storms and eruptions in the coming years, as the sun ramps up to peak activity in 2025.
It’s the first place in the state to get the designation.
The footage also shows ash and smoke continuing to stream from the volcano more than six weeks after it first erupted on September 19.The eruption shows no signs of abating and has so far destroyed some 2,000 buildings and forced thousands to leave their homes.
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma continued to advance through the Spanish island on Friday, October 29.More than a month has passed since its initial eruption, and the volcano has destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, according to official estimates.This video filmed by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) on Friday shows lava advancing on La Palma.The volcano first erupted on September 19. A new south lava flow was reactivated and was running parallel to another flow on Camino Aniceto as of Thursday, Involcan said.As of Wednesday, lava flows had destroyed 2,183 buildings, the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said. Credit: Involcan via Storyful
Across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, nearly half a million residents were left without power due to the storm.