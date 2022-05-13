River Mill Academy student suspect in school arson

Graham Police are seeking charges of burning a schoolhouse against a juvenile student at River Mill Academy.

The charter school at 235 Cheeks Lane, Graham, reported the fire at 9:58 a.m. Thursday, May 12, according to a police news release. The Graham Fire Department put it out quickly. The fire was contained in a bathroom, and no one was hurt, according to the release.

Fire department investigators along with Graham Police and the Alamance County Fire Marshal’s Office determined someone set the fire intentionally and identified a suspect.

The suspect is a minor and a student at River Mill Academy, according to the release.

