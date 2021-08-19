River Oaks police investigate 6-year-old girl’s death as homicide; juvenile in custody

The River Oaks Police Department is investigating the death of a child as a homicide, police said in a news release Thursday.

A girl was killed in the incident, and a juvenile male has been taken into custody, police said.

The news release did not include the ages of the victim or suspect or when or where the incident occurred.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website shows a 6-year-old girl died at a hospital Wednesday night after an incident in the 1800 block of Melba Court. No cause of death is listed, pending an autopsy, but the medical examiner’s site indicates River Oaks police are investigating the death.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Isabella Courtney. She was injured at her home and died about 8:30 p.m. in the emergency room at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s records.

Police have not said what charges the juvenile male in custody may face and have not publicly identified him because he is a minor.

River Oaks is in northwest Tarrant County.

Police said in the release that they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public and no further information will be released at this time.

