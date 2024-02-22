River otter seen in Silver Creek south of Joplin

Feb. 22—A river otter was recently spotted in Silver Creek, south of Joplin, and the Missouri Department of Conservation is citing that as evidence of a conservation success story.

According to MDC, the otter was spotted in Silver Creek behind the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, which is in Wildcat Park.

Maddie Rodriguez-Jackson, a naturalist with Wildcat Glades Nature Group, spotted the otter Tuesday after a tip that a pair had been seen by MDC staff. Rodriguez-Jackson took her camera and headed to the creek to find them.

"I was very excited. its not common for us in Southwest Missouri to see otters, Rodriguez-Jackson said. "It was very exciting to see them go down in the water and come back up. It's not something we see every day. And you can't deny that they really are cute."

Visitors and staff also had seen a group of otters in the creek in December 2022, she said.

"It is the right habitat and quality habitat out here that we have for them. Otters in general are not tolerant of poor water quality, Rodriguez-Jackson said. "Seeing them out here in Silver Creek shows the good water quality. ... Definitely a conservation success story."

At one point, otters were nearly eliminated in the state because of unregulated harvest, MDC noted in a news release about the sighting.

"Restoration efforts in the 1980s and early 1990s included the release of more than 800 otters in the state. Thanks to these efforts, North American River Otters are once again found throughout most of Missouri. This graceful creature can be found exploring local streams and rivers including Silver and Shoal Creek located in Joplin."

The trail system at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center/Wildcat Park is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, and provides an opportunity for viewing.

Otters are large animals that can be 35 1/2 to 53 inches in length and weigh up to 30 pounds, MDC reports.

The only other otter in North America is the endangered sea otter, which occurs in seawater only along the Pacific Coast.

Several years ago, a family of river otters was spotted in a creek at Prairie State Park in Barton County by Jerry Brooks, a Sparta resident who was camping there.

He had set up his camera on a tripod while waiting for lighting conditions to improve when he noticed movement in the creek that runs through the park campground.

"Before knowing what was happening, a group of four otters quickly emerged within feet of me," Brooks wrote to the Globe at the time. "It was such a fleeting moment; I felt like a little kid in a candy store with excitement of such a sight.

It was the first time river otters have been documented in that park.