River Ridge High School student arrested for allegedly possessing stolen gun Thursday

Lacey police arrested a 16-year-old River Ridge High School student on Thursday after staff said they caught him with suspected drugs and a loaded gun.

The incident occurred in the morning after classes had started at the high school, North Thurston Public Schools spokesperson Amy Blondin said. Principal Serenity Malloy later sent an email message to parents.

“We are working with the police as they investigate,” Malloy said. “Due to the immediate response from (School Resource Officer) Kim and law enforcement, we did not need to go into lockdown.”

A staff member reportedly saw alleged drug activity in a restroom and called school administration to investigate, Malloy said in the message. Blondin credited staff with being observant.

“One of the things that helped in this situation, is that our staff are out and about in schools and have relationships with students,” Blondin said. “When they hear things, they are able to respond quickly.”

An administration member then searched the student’s belongings and found what they believed to be drugs and a “loaded handgun,” Malloy said.

The discovery led to a quick response from a school resource officer and Lacey police. Officers arrested the student and determined the handgun was previously reported stolen, Sgt. Jeremy Knight told The Olympian.

Knight said the student was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possessing dangerous weapons on school grounds.

Officers also recovered a suspicious substance, but Knight said a lab had yet to determine if the substance was a drug.

He said there was no threat to the school at the time police responded. Blondin said the school day continued as planned without any disruptions.

“It’s really important for students and staff alike, if they see something, they say something,” Blondin said. “We always encourage students to share information with their administrators or with Crime Stoppers, just to make sure we have a safe learning environment for all students.”

Crime Stoppers of South Sound accepts tips at 800-222-8477.