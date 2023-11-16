River Severn Partnership wins funding for wireless innovation

The River Severn Partnership covers an area across eight English and Welsh councils

A scheme to boost digital connectivity and wireless innovation across eight English and Welsh councils has been given £3.75m of funding from the government.

The River Severn Partnership (RSP) said the award would help "accelerate commercial investment in 5G and other advanced wireless technologies".

The scheme is part of the government's Innovation Region project.

The technology would help transform public services, said the government.

The RSP involves Shropshire, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Monmouthshire, Powys, Telford & Wrekin, Warwickshire and Worcestershire unitary councils and county councils.

Shropshire Council's Mark Barrow, who chairs the partnership, said the funding would "drive adoption of new digital products and services that support public services, while helping key enterprises in water management and rural industries to explore and exploit digital innovation".

