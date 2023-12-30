River Spell Duo at Left Hand and other events for today

Dec. 30—Today

Weekend Family Storytime: 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave. Saturday Storytime is designed for children of all ages and their grownups!. Join us as we share picture books, move, dance and sing together. Free, longmont.library@longmontcolorado.gov, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

Genealogy Basics: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Longmont Public Library Unquiet Study Area (second floor), 409 Fourth Ave. Volunteers from the Longmont Genealogical Society offer their time, knowledge and assistance to the public the last Saturday of each month. Participants are guided on how to search for their ancestors and use the various resources available both in and out of the library. Wherever you are in your search, these volunteers can help. Gather any information you have — name(s), a date of birth or death or a place and see what you can discover. Free, longmont.library@longmontcolorado.gov, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

Live Music in the Tasting Room with River Spell Duo: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. Join us for some brews and tunes. Colorado-based jam band River spell Duo delivers heartfelt songwriting elements of folk, rock, funk, psychedelic and bluegrass music. Free, contact Jake Spencer, jakes@lefthandbrewing.com, 303-772-0258, lefthandbrewing.com.

"Say Hello!" English Conversation Group: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Longmont Public Library Unquiet Study Area (second floor), 409 Fourth Ave. Practice English conversation with others in an informal, conversational setting. We recommend attendees have some previous English experience to effectively participate, but everyone is welcome. Conversations are guided by library staff. Free, no registration required, longmont.library@longmontcolorado.gov, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

Upcoming

Season Ski and Snowboard rentals Angles Sports: 8 a.m. Sunday, Angles Sports, Ski, Snowboard and Fly shop, 463 Main St., Longmont. Season ski, board and boot rentals available now at Angles Sports Free, 720-600-6855, anglessports.com.

Vestas Mobile Hearth and Kitchen: 12 p.m. Sunday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Comfort food made from scratch that pairs well with all of your favorite Longmont beers! bootstrapbrewing.com.

Toy Drive at Left Hand Brewing: 12 p.m. Sunday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. Donate a toy and get your first pint free! 'Tis the season to be giving! Bring in an unwrapped toy for our Toy Drive and get your first pint free! Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Magic Bus Catering: 12 p.m. Sunday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Magic Bus Catering is the home of bacon in every bite grilled cheese, and so much more. With years and years of grilled cheese sales experience from dead tour, we are bring that experience to longmont. Besides our 5 different grilled cheese options, we also have sriracha raman bowls and deli meat melts. Fast, hot food at a fair price. bootstrapbrewing.com.

New Years Eve Sacred Sound and Cosmic Cacao Ceremony: 2 p.m. Sunday, Una Vida Niwot, 7960 Niwot Road B-12, Niwot. This event is meant for people who are starving for an authentic experience, who are looking for real transformation beyond the surface. eventbrite.com.

Uke Jam at Bootstap Brewing: 2 p.m. Sunday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Whether you want to learn how to play the Ukulele or already do and want to join the fun, wipe off your uke and join in- it's blast! Host Brian Rezac has extras you can borrow. Or, just come enjoy a beer and watch. All ages and levels welcome.

New Years Eve with Scott Von and Friends: 4 p.m. Sunday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. Ring in the New Year with some brews & tunes! A Left Hand favorite, Colorado's Scott Von writes music at the crossroads. Stomping boots and stirring grooves from the roots tradition, stripped down songs from the folk tradition, a voice like an old soul singer, and a stage show that inspires. Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Niwot's Inaugural New Year's Gala: 7 p.m. Sunday, Left Hand Grange No. 9, 195 Second Ave., Niwot. Get those sparkly outfits on and party the night away! Experience the timeless elegance of Niwot's Inaugural New Year's Gala. eventbrite.com.

Free to play Texas Hold'em!: 7 p.m. Sunday, 3's Bar, 333 Main St., Longmont. Come play Texas Hold'em poker for free and win bar tabs and other prizes. Free, 720-937-4691, RockyMountainPokerVenues.com.

New Years Eve with live music from RETROVERTIGO!! — Champagne Soiree!!: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont. Ring in 2023 with RetroVertigo at The Dickens! Enjoy hits, VIP seats, tasty food & drinks by Roots, and bubbles! Get your tickets NOW!! eventbrite.com.

Unauthorized Absence: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Post 32, 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont. bandsintown.com.

5280's Band: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Ring in the New Year with the 5280s band at the 'Strap! The 5280s Band is a hot Denver area 80s party band bringing the looks and sounds of the 80s to every awesome show. Performing a mix of rock, new wave, and alternative hits, we'll have you dancing, singing along, and pumping your fist to the best music from the 80s! www.5280sBand.com 720-438-8488, bootstrapbrewing.com.

New Year's Eve & Bluegrass Bash with The Fretliners: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oskar Blues Grill and Brew, 303 Main St., Lyons. Join us this New Year's Eve at Oskar Blues Lyons to ring in the new year. The Fretliners will be rocking the stage starting at 9:30 PM. eventbrite.com.