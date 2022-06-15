River trash traps chew at ocean plastics problem

A variety of devices are being used worldwide to trap plastic trash in waterways before it can get to the ocean. Officials with a federal Marine Debris Program say big changes are needed to solve the problem, but trash traps can help reduce it. (June 15) (AP Video/Carrie Antlfinger, Gerald Herbert, Julio Cortez)

