River trash traps chew at ocean plastics problem

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had agreed on a proposal to give the government sweeping new powers to block billions in U.S. investment into China, though the measure is part of a broader bill with an uncertain future. News of the provision, part of legislation that aims to boost U.S. competitiveness and grant chipmakers $52 billion to expand U.S. operations, drew opposition from China, which said it would only deprive the United States of opportunities. "The refined proposal released today has bipartisan, bicameral support and addresses industry concerns," U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Cornyn, and Representatives Rosa DeLauro, Bill Pascrell, Jr., Michael McCaul, Brian Fitzpatrick and Victoria Spartz, said in a statement.