River turns into raging torrent as Italy is hit by floods

Italy's northwestern Liguria region is hit by flooding and mudslides after heavy rain causes several rivers and streams to break their banks. The Letimbro river running through the coastal city of Savona turns into a torrent with muddy water and debris rapidly sweeping downstream.

