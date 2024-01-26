River Valley Social in Morgan County offers free state-funded technology instruction

COLUMBUS — River Valley Social in Morgan County is one of 15 training providers throughout the state that can offer technology instruction for free.

The Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation recently announced these training providers will receive $6.2 million total to offer education at no cost through the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP). The program creates the opportunity for Ohioans to earn technology-focused credentials at an approved provider for free.

The training providers include four-year universities, two-year colleges, career centers and private education providers. Each will be reimbursed up to $3,000 for each approved technology-focused credential earned. The addition of these new providers creates the opportunity for Ohioans to earn up to 3,390 additional credentials at no cost to them.

The program recently expanded, opening the opportunity to all Ohioans, not just those who are low-income, partially employed or totally unemployed. Training is offered in-person and online, removing transportation barriers for participants.

Those interested in earning a credential or to see the full list of training providers can visit Workforce.Ohio.gov/IMAP.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Morgan County trainer offers free state-funded technology instruction