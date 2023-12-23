River Valley student gains acceptance into prestigious all-state honors band

Dec. 22—A musical prodigy of sorts seems to be emerging out of the band room at River Valley High School in Yuba City.

This month, it was announced that junior student Mykah Williams was accepted into the California Band Directors Association's All-State Honors Band.

"As far as I know, this is the first time anyone in Yuba City has ever made it," said Michael Taylor, River Valley's band director. "It's very hard to get into."