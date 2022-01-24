Riverbank deputies looking for suspect accused of stabbing friend at party

Detectives in Riverbank are looking for a man suspected of stabbing his friend at a party on Sierra Street over the weekend.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies assigned to Riverbank were alerted to the stabbing early Sunday, just after midnight, when the 28-year-old victim showed up at a hospital suffering from stab wounds to his stomach and arm, according to Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

Investigators learned that the victim and the suspect, who were friends, were at a party in the 3800 block of Sierra when the suspect became irate and challenged people to fight.

Schwartz said the suspect broke a karaoke machine and then tried to fight with an elderly man. His friend intervened and the suspect allegedly knocked him to the ground and then stabbed him.

The victim suffered moderate injuries and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene, but detectives identified him as 35-year-old Jose Luis Avalos of Riverbank.

Anyone with information about Avalos’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rosas at 209-869-7158 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.