Riverbank man allegedly found with child pornography. Potential local victim identified

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Riverbank man on Wednesday suspected of possessing child pornography and using social media to contact minors, including at least one local victim.

Deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Colony Manor Drive after they received a tip about child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

He said deputies found evidence of child pornography and evidence that the suspect was using social media to contact minors, including at least one local victim, “with the intent to produce such harmful material.”

Multiple electronic devices were seized for further forensic examination, Schwartz said.

Antonio Montalbo, 53, was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography and contacting a minor for the purpose of a felony.

“We want to stress to parents to take an active role in monitoring what their kids are doing on social media,” Schwartz said. “This case highlights how readily accessibly kids can be if they are not being supervised.”

Anyone with information about this investigation or any additional victims is asked to contact Detectives Jorge Rosas at 209-869-7162.