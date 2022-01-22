Riverbank man arrested after 27 pounds of meth found in vehicle during Lodi traffic stop

A Riverbank man was arrested Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies found 27 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Lodi, authorities said.

A San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Manuel Quintero, 31, around 3:30 p.m. for traffic violations near Highway 99 and Harney Lane, according to a press release.

Quintero displayed signs of intoxication and said he had drugs, the press release said. Narcotics K-9 Phoenix alerted to a package inside the vehicle that contained 27 pounds of meth.

Quintero was booked into jail on multiple preliminary charges related to drug trafficking.