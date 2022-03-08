Riverbank man sentenced to 70 months in prison after attempting meth sale to FBI informant

A Riverbank man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Monday after selling meth to an FBI informant in 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California said.

Juan Carlos Cortez-Gomez, 44, was given a 70-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Cortez-Gomez agreed to sell meth to the FBI informant on Sept. 15, 2020, according to court documents.

He attempted to meet with the informant at an Arco gas station in Stockton, The Modesto Bee previously reported. However, the FBI coordinated with Stockton police and the California Highway Patrol to pull Cortez-Gomez over during a traffic stop.

They searched Cortez-Gomez’s truck and found 10 pounds of meth inside. Cortez-Gomez then admitted he had the meth and was planning to sell it in a post-arrest statement.

Cortez-Gomez pleaded guilty to the charge in October.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force, the California Highway Patrol and the Stockton Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.