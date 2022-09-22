Riverbend prisoner charged in connection with inmate's death

A state prisoner was charged in connection with the death of an inmate at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

A Davidson County grand jury returned a first-degree murder charge against Robert Bryant who police say is responsible for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Bradley Johnson.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began their investigation into Johnson's homicide Feb. 18.

Bryant, 40, was served with his warrant Wednesday, according to a release from TBI.

