Riverblitz: 25 years of Pecos River cleanups

The first Riverblitz, today a joint venture by Eddy County, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), City of Carlsbad, New Mexico Department of Tourism and Salado Isolation Mining Contractors, was held 25 years ago.

Riverblitz participants register March 2 at the Riverwalk Recreation Center.

The event sees hundreds of volunteers spend hours collecting rubbish from the banks of the Pecos River, an important waterway of 926 miles that originates in north central New Mexico, submerging then bursting back to the surface through a series of springs as water travels south to Texas.

In Carlsbad, the Pecos River, largely managed by BLM and the New Mexico Parks Division, provides irrigation and recreation opportunities. It's also is a collection point for thousands of pounds of trash that can imperil local wildlife, pollute and become an eyesore.

Trash found along the Pecos River during the early years of the Riverblitz cleanup in Eddy County and Carlsbad. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual trash pickup project along the Pecos River.

Here is a look back at some past cleanups.

The next Riverblitz is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. March 2, with volunteers checking in at the Riverwalk Recreation Center in Carlsbad.

To learn more about Riverblitz visit www.facebook.com/Riverblitz/.

More images of the Pecos River in Carlsbad:

