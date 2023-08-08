Riverboat co-captain was ‘doing his job’ before brawl, AL cops say. Here’s the latest

Three people have been charged following a violent brawl at Montgomery’s riverfront over the weekend, police in Alabama said.

The suspects, three white men, are expected to turn themselves in after arrest warrants were issued in the fight, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 8, streamed by AL.com.

A man seen “wielding a folding chair” is also wanted for questioning, authorities said.

The three were charged with third-degree assault, police said.

The Aug. 5 incident was captured in viral videos that have seemingly touched every corner of the internet, spawning jokes and reenactments.

Social media clips showed a Black co-captain of the Harriott II riverboat being assaulted by several occupants of a private pontoon boat, which was unlawfully docked in a space designated for the Harriott II, police said. In response, members of the Harriott ran to his defense, police said.

”The co-captain was doing his job’’ when things turned violent, Albert said.

A 16-year-old employee was also struck during the incident, according to authorities.

Police are still investigating and said “more charges are likely.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.