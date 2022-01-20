Riverdale High School student alerts to Instagram post showing weapon; deputies arrest teen

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his deputies arrested a Riverdale High School student after another student alerted a teacher to an Instagram video Thursday morning.

The post showed a student with a gun. When deputies investigated, they searched the on-campus vehicle of a 17-year-old student and found the "fully loaded 9 mm with 10 rounds inside it ready to go", Marceno said.

"I need parents and guardians to sit your child down," he said. "I'm asking you to be part of this team and tell your child, 'fake threat — real consequence' and absolutely don't bring any type of weapon on school grounds."

Marceno said the teen is in the juvenile justice system and will be held up to 21 days. He doesn't have a history with the sheriff's office.

The teen told detectives he had bought the gun and had it for a few years, but declined to say where he bought it, Marceno said.

The student faces charges of possessing a firearm on school grounds and being a minor in possession of a firearm, he said.

The News-Press doesn't identify children younger than 18 who are accused in crimes.

Riverdale High School is on Buckingham Road in Fort Myers.

Marceno said his priority is on the 100,000 students in the Lee Schools District and it' 6,000 bus stops.

"Our children are going to go to school to learn, and they are going to be safe," Marceno said.

