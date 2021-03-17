Riverdale officer injured in high-speed hit-and-run crash, police say

Dramatic video shows the moment a hit-and-run driver hit a suburban police squad car at a high rate of speed.

Video Transcript

- --Riverdale police officer is in the hospital after a serious crash. Police released this video of the accident. Investigators say that officer was driving on 138th near Indiana Avenue Monday when a black Impala-- look at that, wow. Not seen this until now. That black car driving clearly at a high rate of speed, hit the police cruiser. The Impala's driver left the scene. Police say they're questioning a person of interest in this case.

