How a riverfront hotel, hundreds of apartments will transform a Sacramento-area city

The major transformation of the West Sacramento riverfront is set to continue.

Fulcrum Property is planning three significant projects near the Sacramento River in West Sacramento and could begin construction on all three as early as next year.

The developments include the two-part River One development. The centerpiece of that project is a seven-story hotel with 199 rooms and seven-story condo tower with 55 for-sale units on an empty lot just north of the Tower Bridge bordering the Sacramento River. A pool area and restaurant will provide residents, hotel guests and patrons unobstructed views of the Sacramento skyline.

Randy Koss, president of Fulcrum, described the project as “the first urban resort in the region.” He compared the complex to the Kimpton Sawyer hotel and condo tower in the Downtown Commons arena and entertainment district in downtown Sacramento.

“We view River One as an amazing statement project for the region,” Koss said. “It engages the river, and it’s at the entrance to both Sacramento and West Sacramento.”

A project behind the hotel and condo tower will have 95 rental apartments in a five-story building. That development was approved by the West Sacramento City Council on Sept. 27.

“We are one of those areas in the region that has such an incredible untapped potential for developing our riverfront,” West Sacramento City Councilwoman Quirina Orozco said at the September hearing.

Construction on the first phase of the hotel and condo development was originally scheduled to begin in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic. Fulcrum is now waiting until interest rates become more favorable to finance the development and construction costs stabilize.

Meanwhile, the company is also aiming to begin construction next year on a 260-unit townhome and apartment building at Riverfront and Mill streets, next to the popular Barn brewery and outdoor restaurant. And another firm, Fairfield Residential, has proposed an eight-story, 165-unit residential building at 50 Waterfront Place., a riverfront lot between the Ziggurat building and CalSTRS office tower.

Those projects will add to a booming Bridge District in West Sacramento, where hundreds of residences have replaced the former empty lots and rice mills that once surrounded Sutter Health Park. West Sacramento city officials and developers have set their sights on developing that area for more than 30 years, attempting to draw on its close access to the Sacramento River and downtown Sacramento.