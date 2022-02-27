🌱 Riverhead Daily: Aquebogue Man Dies After Hitting Tree + Vax!

Happy Monday, Riverhead! Diane Witek here to get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

Police said Ryan Dupuis, a 26-year-old Aquebogue man, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Northville Turnpike near Sound Avenue just before midnight Saturday. Dupuis was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a press release Sunday morning. (Riverhead Patch) Lee Mendelson of Aquebogue, an attorney with ties to the cannabis industry, is expected to be appointed to the Riverhead IDA. The Riverhead Town Board on Tuesday is expected to appoint Mendelson to a vacant seat on the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. (Subscription: Riverhead News Review) Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Friday that Suffolk County is set to distribute tens of thousands of at-home coronavirus test kits to seniors and vulnerable people in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. "The county has partnered with municipalities, police, community groups, non-profits, and more throughout Suffolk to dole out the test kits. The kits will be going to assisted living homes, food pantries, faith-based organizations, and community centers in order to make sure seniors, immunocompromised people, and those on fixed income benefit," wrote the Patch. (Patch) Suffolk police said at about noon on Saturday, a driver was attempting to park when they inadvertently drove forward and struck Lucia restaurant in Middle Island. A gas pipe was also struck and the gas was turned off, according to police. The Brookhaven Town Building Inspector is expected to respond to evaluate the scene, police said. (Patch)

