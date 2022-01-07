🌱 Riverhead Daily: Home Depot Theft + Enterprise Park Racing!

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, Diane Witek, your host of the Riverhead Daily.

Plenty of sunshine, but cold. High: 30, low: 17.

Three men stole $1,500 worth of roofing shingles from the Riverhead Home Depot last year. In a Jan. 7 press release the police said the men stole 28 packages of roofing shingles, from the Home Depot on Route 58 on Oct. 16 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Police released surveillance camera images of the suspects. Anyone with information please call 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential. Cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. (RiverheadLOCAL) Hey Racing Fans! The sponsors of last year’s drag racing events in Calverton are seeking Town of Riverhead board approval to bring back racing to the Enterprise Park runways this year.⁠ The plan includes one weekend in March, then 12 weekends of races running in April and May and August through October. (Instagram) Ever wonder how to disinfected your N95 mask? A Graduate student from Stony Brook University, John Yuen, discovered that a N95 mask can be disinfected via dry heat ovens without compromising the fit. “Our study demonstrated that treatment of N95 face masks using dry heat was sufficient to inactivate COVID-19, while preserving the ability of these masks to filter aerosolized particles for potentially exposed workers,” Dr. Kenneth Shroyer, lead author and pathology professor at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, said in a statement. (Long Island Business News)

East End Food Market. (9 a.m.)

Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses. (8 p.m.)

Riverhead News Review: "A winter storm brought five to seven inches of snow to the area Friday. Here are scenes from downtown as the snow ended and the sun came out. ❄️ #riverhead, #snowstorm, #peconicriver." (Instagram)

RiverheadLOCAL: "The DEC's list of impaired waterbodies in Suffolk County is long and the impairments serious. Many local bays and creeks are listed because levels of fecal coliforms and other contaminants, render the water bodies unable to support their best uses, such as drinking, bathing, boating, fishing, and shellfishing have been downgraded to the most impaired reporting category this year." (Instagram)

Suffolk County Sheriff's Office: "Have you seen Samantha Angona? Contact the Suffolk County Sheriff's Warrant Squad at (631) 853-5697 or email SCSOINVESTIGATIVESERVICES@suffolkcountyny.gov. #FugitiveFriday #SCSO #SuffolkSheriff" (Facebook)

Spirit's Promise Equine Rescue Program: "Have you heard about our Brick Campaign? You can purchase and engrave a personalized brick that will be part of the walkway to the barn. Allow your loved one, or yourself, to become a permanent part of Spirit’s Promise." (Facebook)

Suffolk County Sheriff's Office: "DON'T MAKE THE STORM "RUFF" ON YOUR FOUR-LEGGED FRIENDS Many people believe that because their pets have a coat of fur they are able to withstand the cold better than humans. This is not the case!" (Facebook)

NY Marine Rescue Center: "Check out Bowie’s, a non releasable gray seal we rescued earlier this year, big announcement about his new home!" (Facebook)

