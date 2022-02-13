🌱 Riverhead Daily: Homes For Sale + Arrest For Menacing A Patron

Happy Monday, neighbors! Diane Witek here with everything going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and very cold. High: 25, low: 15.

Here are the top stories in Riverhead today:

5 newest properties for sale. The Patch provides you with a sampling of the latest batch of houses to hit the housing market in the Riverhead area — such as a home with 2 beds and 1 bath for $115,000, and another in the Flanders area with 3 beds and 2.5 baths for $759,000. (Riverhead Patch) Christopher Drew, 34, was arrested and charged with menacing a patron of the Craft'D restaurant and bar Saturday night, police said. According to Riverhead Town Police, at 11:45 p.m., a report came in about possible shots fired at the restaurant located on East Main Street. Later, Officers located Drew and a firearm was recovered, police said. (Riverhead Patch) On Saturday afternoon a fire broke out at a commercial property located on Sunrise Highway Service Road, near Stuyvesant Avenue in Mastic, a police spokeswoman said. "Several trailers being stored on the property" had been damaged in the fire that happened at about 5:30 p.m., police said. The fire was "quickly extinguished" and the scene was left for Brookhaven Town's fire marshals and police to investigate. (Patch) Does it feel like you are paying more for everything lately? Well, you are, actually 5.1 percent over the same time last year, according to reports from the federal government. Nationally, the consumer price index, which measures the cost of core goods, climbed 7.5 percent in January over the year before, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. We all feel the pain of increases in the costs of gas, food, autos and furniture. In December, economists at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School estimated that the average household had to spend $3,500 more than in 2020 to buy an identical basket of goods and services. Is there no end in sight? (Patch)

Today in Riverhead:

Valentine's Day or Celebrate over the Weekend. (Noon)

Valentines Day Dinner at Desmond’s. (3 p.m.)

From my notebook:

NY Marine Rescue Center/NYMRC: "Our #PatientUpdate this week focuses on a male gray seal pup that was featured in our Instagram story on Sunday, Feb. 6. This approximately 1-month old seal was rescued by NYMRC this weekend which had stranded in Amagansett, NY." (Instagram) (Website)

Spirit's Promise Equine Rescue Program: "Heartbreaker is back! Our February Animal of the Month would like the mic herself again. 🎤🐴 Well you all know about where I came from, nasty people in Washington, but it’s time to learn about my rescue story." (Facebook) (Website)

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County: "Check out the outreach work of our Fisheries team!" (Facebook)

Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp: "Hiring Camp Counselors! The Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp is looking for staff members to join our team! We are looking for staff who want to have a fun packed summer working with youth to make a difference. We have a variety of positions." (Facebook) (Website)

REIKI for Anxiety. "It's like a magic calming elixir." (Details)

