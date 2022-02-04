🌱 Riverhead Daily: “Tent Encampment” Death + Crate & Barrel

Morning, Riverhead! It's Saturday, so let me, Diane Witek, get you started with everything you need to know going on in town today.

Riverhead Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found last night in a “tent encampment” in a wooded area between Pulaski Street and West Main Street in Riverhead. Police described the deceased as Oscar, a white Hispanic male, in his 40s or 50s, approximately 5’-4” tall and approximately 150 pounds. No foul play is suspected at this time but the investigation is ongoing, police said. (Riverhead Patch) Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services will most likely be the new emergency dispatch provider for the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps instead of the Riverhead Police Department. Riverhead ambulance corps officials stated that the town police department is understaffed and cannot provide the level of service Suffolk County FRES can provide. “We notified them about problems and needed improvements over the past couple of years, but it fell on deaf ears,” RVAC Chief Mike Caron said. “Nothing was changed or corrected.” (RiverheadLOCAL) Exciting news! Crate & Barrel, luxury home décor, is opening a store in Tanger Outlets! Greater Long Island has learned that Crate & Barrel outlet store will be opening this spring in Tanger Outlets, in Suite 306, next to Samsonite. Currently only one location is on Long Island, in Manhasset. (Greater Long Island)

RiverheadLOCAL: "Island Water Park gained final approval of its amended site plan at Tuesday’s town board meeting. The park owner said in an interview today he expects to open by Memorial Day.⁠⁠Tap the link in our bio for coverage.⁠#riverhead." (Instagram)

Spirit's Promise Equine Rescue Program: "Have you been wanting Spirit’s Promise apparel of your own? Now’s your chance! Our online store is open for the month of February. Find t-shirts, sweatshirts, blankets, hats, and more for yourself or a loved one! Click here." (Facebook) (Website)

The Suffolk Theater: "Three legendary musicians just added to our April lineup!🙌4x Grammy winning Blues singer & guitarist Jimmie Vaughan is coming to town on April 2 🎸Then some more Blues coming your way with We Rock U Roll featuring G.E. Smith." (Instagram) (Website)

East End Women's Network - EEWN: "Increase your business 📈 in the Covid-19 Era! In this fast-paced session, veteran business development consultant, Adrian Miller, will take a close look at sales and business development in the Covid-19 era. Make no mistake about it." (Facebook) (Website)

This article originally appeared on the Riverhead Patch