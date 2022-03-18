Riverhead Program Receives $125K Yearly Grant For Mental Health

RIVERHEAD, NY — A Riverhead program aimed at helping those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues received a grant that will help to meet a growing need for years to come.

The Riverhead Community Awareness Program, Inc, has been awarded a federal five-year Mental Health Awareness Training grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The grant will provide $125,000 per year for CAP to coordinate Adult and Youth Mental Health First Aid training to individuals and organizations in Riverhead and the surrounding communities, CAP representatives said.

"This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge, and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary," CAP representatives said.

According to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, one in five Americans experiences a mental illness; this includes teens, a CAP release said.

Although the pandemic has dramatically increased depression and anxiety, many are reluctant to seek help or don’t know where to turn for care, the release said. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. Friends and family members may find it hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not receive care until it is too late, CAP said.

“Mental Health First Aid gives the tools for beginning the conversation to move beyond the barriers and stigma associated with mental health,” said Sandra Hopkins-Ouedraogo, CAP’s MHAT grant coordinator. “Just as CPR helps those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis.”

CAP has partnered with the Family Service League, the Riverhead Central School District, the Southampton Youth Bureau, and the NY National Guard to train instructors in both youth and adult MHFA, CAP said.

Those instructors will then provide MHFA training to individuals and organizations at no cost. Family Service League’s certified community behavioral health clinic in Riverhead has been identified as the community partner for mental health referrals, CAP said.

The first Adult MHFA training will take place at the Riverhead Police Department at the end of March.

“MHFA training will be another valuable tool to help us better serve the Riverhead community,” said Police Chief David Hegermiller.

Youth MHFA is specialized for adults that work with youth in any capacity. Training for the Riverhead Central School District staff will take place during superintendent conference days, CAP said.

“The district is very excited about this partnership,” said Christine Tona, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “We recognize that many students are in need of support, and this strengthens the other initiatives that the district is implementing.”

In his recent State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden recognized an unprecedented mental health crisis unprecedented mental health crisis that the country is facing, CAP said, adding that he stated that youth have been particularly impacted as losses from COVID and interrupted routines and relationships have led to increased social isolation, anxiety, and learning loss.

CAP and its partners will also be providing specialized MHFA training modules for veterans, public safety, fire/EMS, and individuals or organizations that work with older adults. Training is available in person/on site, virtually, or in a blended course.

For more information, or to schedule a training, contact Sandra Hopkins-Ouedraogo at 631-727-3722, ext. 104, or Sandra.Hopkins-Ouedraogo@RiverheadCAP.org.









This article originally appeared on the Riverhead Patch