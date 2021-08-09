RiverPark Funds: “SNAP has a Long Runway for Both Revenue Growth and Expanded Profitability”

RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell 1000 Growth Total Return Index (“RLG”) returned 11.9%, while the Russell 1000 Value Total Return Index returned 5.2%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of RiverPark Funds, the fund mentioned Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), and discussed its stance on the firm. Snap Inc. is a Santa Monica, California-based social media company, that currently has a $120.1 billion market capitalization. SNAP delivered a 51.75% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 252.09%. The stock closed at $75.98 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what RiverPark Funds has to say about Snap Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Snap shares were a top contributor for the quarter as well, also driven by strong first quarter results. The company reported accelerating revenue growth of 66% for the period (up from 62% fourth quarter growth), driven by user growth of 22%, and a 36% expansion in average revenue per user (ARPU). The company also guided to stronger-than-expected and accelerating 81%-85% revenue growth for second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $79 million year over year for a break-even margin, up 1,800 basis points, and free cash flow improved dramatically, turning positive for the period to $126 million. Snap also continued to roll-out products that should help drive further expansion in user growth and ARPU, including Spotlight, a TikTok-like experience, with more than 125 million Snapchatters using it during March, and original programming starring Ryan Reynolds. With TTM of $2.8 billion in revenue and an ARPU that is about 1/2 that of Twitter and 1/3 that of Facebook, we believe Snap has a long runway for both revenue growth and expanded profitability as it improves its platform functionality, grows its audience, and continues to advance its monetization."

Based on our calculations, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SNAP was in 73 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 63 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) delivered a 38.90% return in the past 3 months.

