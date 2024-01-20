Rivers Casino celebrates 1-year Anniversary with time capsule ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A time capsule ceremony was held Saturday, Jan. 23 at Rivers Casino Portsmouth to mark its first anniversary.

Buried near the casino’s water feature, the capsule will remain closed until Jan. 23, 2073.

The capsule was filled with significant artifacts including a groundbreaking shovel, ribbon-cutting scissors from the grand opening, items highlighting the casino’s one-millionth and two-millionth customers, and mementos from the casino’s first graduating class of table dealers made possible through its partnership with TCC.

“Virginia boasts a rich history of pioneering achievements, and Rivers Casino Portsmouth is proud to join such a prestigious roster as the first-ever permanent casino in Virginia,” said Roy Corby, general manager, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “We were delighted to have such trailblazing leaders join us to commemorate this milestone, as we send a message to the future about the origin of our world-class entertainment destination.”

The ceremony featured remarks from Roy Corby, general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth; Senator L. Louise Lucas, President Pro Tempore Senate of Virginia; Speaker Don Scott Jr., Virginia House of Delegates; Shannon Glover, Mayor of Portsmouth and others.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover closed the ceremony with a proclamation declaring Rivers Casino Portsmouth a strong economic engine, a proud community partner, and a great place to work.

This was one of several events planned to mark the casino’s first year on Victory Boulevard. Other events include a live performance from Kool & The Gang on Saturday, Jan. 20 and gaming floor promotions and drawings Jan. 23 through Jan. 26.

