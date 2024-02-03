Rivers Casino Portsmouth releases lineup of events for February

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced the calendar of February events, including plans for the Big Game.

Whether you’re looking for live performances, Super Bowl watch parties, Valentine’s Day events, etc., the Rivers Casino Portsmouth is putting on a variety of activities.

Below are the dates:

Feb. 8 Performance by Robbin King

Feb. 9 Performance by Groovy Motive

Feb. 10 Performance by SynHERg

Feb. 11 Watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. VIP Seating is reserved for invited Rush Rewards members. Seating in the bar area is open to the public, first come-first served, and additional viewing areas are open to the public in The Sound Bar.

Feb. 14 Admiral’s Steak & Seafood will be open for Valentine’s Day from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended at OpenTable.com.

Feb. 15 Performance by Tim and Vontrelle

Feb. 16 Performance by Grooveline 757 Band

Feb. 17 Performance by Kustom Made Band

Feb. 22 Performance by Frank Sings Frank

Feb. 23 2nd Wynd Band aka 2WB

Feb. 24 Celebrate Lunar New Year with a free night of live music, with performances from The Ocean Band, Quÿnh Vi, Bäng Kiêu, Minh Tuyêt, Nhu Quynh, Truòna Vü and MC Ngoc Hân. Seating is first-come, first-served at The Event Center at 9 p.m. Guests must be 21+ to enter. Performance by SeamLess Trio

Feb. 29 Performance by Calden & Company Duo



