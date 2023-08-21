Rivers of Rain Course Through Death Valley National Park

Flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary forced the closure of Death Valley National Park and backcountry roads in Southern California on Sunday, August 20.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), this footage was taken on Sunday morning near Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park. The park was closed on Sunday amid reports of flowing mud and debris.

“For your safety, please do not attempt to enter the park,” the NPS wrote on Facebook.

A flood watch was in effect for southeastern California until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Death Valley National Park via Storyful

