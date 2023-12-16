Riverside amphitheater slated for early 2025

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The proposed 15,000-seat Live Nation amphitheater in Riverside, Missouri could be having its first performance in the late spring of 2025, according to Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose.

“They’re telling me, late spring of ’25 is the first concert and right now they are anticipating 37 to 40 shows a year,” Rose said.

The project is planned for a large field across the street from the KC Current training facility and is part of a larger, multi-year plan to draw more people to Riverside.

“Destination Riverside is truly what we’re trying to achieve,” Rose said. “This plays right into that vision and that goal for us.”

Rose says construction could start in early 2024 with the targeted opening date in 2025, in plenty of time for the World Cup in 2026.

“When the World Cup comes, the [KC] Current training facility will be home to one of the major teams that will be in Kansas City and hopefully we’ll be able to play into that amphitheater to be able to provide access to watch when they can’t get into Arrowhead,” Rose said.

