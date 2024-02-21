Riverside artist suffers health scare mid-flight after celebrating Chiefs win

RIVERSIDE, Mo. – A local artist who became wildly popular for his unique and evolving Kansas City Chiefs displays in Riverside had a health scare following the team’s Super Bowl win.

When Jeff Parson had a cardiac event on a plane, strangers jumped in to help.

The talented artist who created the popular masterpiece suffered a cardiac episode more than 20,000 feet in the air.

“I don’t know who planned a Super Bowl and a Mardi Gras on the same weekend, but I need to speak to the manager,” Parson said.

Lamar Hunt spent $25,000 for franchise; now Chiefs are worth billions

He watched the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in New Orleans, while celebrating Mardi Gras. Then it was off to Disney World.

When vacation was over and they headed home, Parson started feeling dizzy and light-headed on the plane.

“I turned and I said, ‘I think something’s wrong,'” Parson said. “They said at that point I just went out.”

Parson said two strangers on board the plane jumped in to help. Turns out, they were emergency nurses.

“It just restores your faith in humanity. I mean, with all the bad stuff going on in the world, that two strangers would step up and say it’s going to be OK and guide me through this,” Parson said, “I wish I knew who they were so I could thank them.”

Two more suspects charged in Chiefs parade shooting

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines sent FOX4 the following statement:

“Our flight attendants are well trained to recognize and respond to medical emergencies. If the situation merits, the crewmembers will request assistance from qualified medical professionals traveling in the cabin. We commend our flight attendants and thank the passengers for their assistance.”

Parson said the crew made an emergency landing in Nashville, and he was rushed to the emergency room.

The doctor said he suffered a cardiac episode, and there was no damage to his heart muscle.

He also appreciates the love he’s received from Chiefs Kingdom.

“People I don’t even know have reached out and said you know, ‘Are you OK? Is everything alright? Is there anything we can do?’ You don’t get that anywhere else,” Parson said. “I’m really humbled, and I thank everyone.”

Doctors cleared Parson to drive from Nashville back to Kansas City, and Parson said he was thinking about his next painting all 8 hours home.

Parson is picturing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ face following the coin toss, when the 49ers chose the ball first in overtime.

KCK woman has warning after safe deposit box disappears from bank

“It’s that look when you’re at McDonald’s and they give you a 20-piece McNugget and so you’re trying to be really cool, but you know they screwed up,” Parson said.

“So he’s like, we’re good, we’re good, we’re good. And he knew, he knew he was going to get a Lombardi trophy — and a lot of chicken.”

Since the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, Parson said 2,500-3,000 people have visited his Riverside front yard to snap a picture of his Chiefs display.

A lot of people are still stopping by to check it out. He plans to keep it up through March 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.