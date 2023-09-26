Riverside County accused of bribing sheriff's deputy's sexual assault victims into silence

Riverside County attempted to pay two women $1,000 apiece to cover up a sheriff's deputy's sexual assault of them, according to legal complaints filed this week.

The accusation came more than a week after Deputy Christian Phillip Heidecker was charged with 18 felonies, with prosecutors saying he used his position to extort sexual material and force sex acts on at least four women, including the two who now allege they were paid the hush money.

Civil attorneys Denisse Gastelum and Christian Contreras announced during a press conference in Riverside on Tuesday that they have filed claims with the County of Riverside alleging not only that two of their clients were sexually assaulted but that the payoffs were both illegal and compelled because the women were in the county's custody.

"The sheriff's department was offering them money in exchange for remaining silent about the deputy's criminal sexual behavior," Gastelum said Tuesday. The sheriff's department and county did not immediately return The Desert Sun's request for comment.

Claims of the type filed this week can be precursors to lawsuits, if the government agency doesn't resolve them.

Heidecker, 32 turned himself in to his own department on Sept. 15, and was charged with 18 felony counts of forcing sex acts, extortion, bribery and dissuading a witness. Heidecker worked in Banning in the sheriff's department's out of custody monitoring program. The women, who have not been identified publicly, were technically in the county's custody but were not physically in the jail as they were being remotely monitored.

The charges indicate that Heidecker was extorting women in the program for sex and in exchange for sexually explicit material. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Gastelum and Contreras said at a press conference Tuesday and in government claims submitted to the county that both a staff member of the sheriff's department and a lawyer who said she represented the County of Riverside contacted at least two of the victims in a hush money attempt.

The women's lawyers claim to have evidence of voicemails, calls and meetings during which the payoffs were attempted. They say these happened the day before Heidecker turned himself in, calling into question how much and when the county knew about his misconduct before he was arrested.

Gastelum and Contreras claim the attorney for the county, Nicole Roggeveen, and sheriff's Correctional Sgt. Jessica Yelenich met with the victims and presented legal agreements that the two, who were still in custody of the county, felt compelled to sign.

"They forced the victims of a sexual predator to sign settlement and release agreements in exchange for $1,000," Gastelum said by phone.

Gastelum and Contreras said the materials they reviewed in preparation for filing the claims indicate these were arrangements in which the county attorney and sheriff's employee attempted to pay the victims in exchange for silence about Heidecker's crimes.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County accused of bribing sexual assault victims in cover-up