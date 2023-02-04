Riverside County authorities seek man accused of setting a woman on fire

Riverside County authorities were continuing Saturday to search for a man accused of setting his domestic partner on fire, authorities said.

Beaumont police responded to a home in the 36000 block of Olea Court at 7:43 a.m. Friday after receiving a report from a friend of the victim, who said she had been doused with lighter fluid and lit on fire.

Having suffered serious burns to more than 30% of her body, the woman was evaluated by first responders and taken by air to a hospital, according to the police.

Officers were still searching for suspect Nicholas Norman, 38, the department said in a statement late Friday. He is being sought on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson and torture, police said.

Detectives searched a home in the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue at about 6 p.m. Friday, and found evidence related to the incident. No one else was hurt and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Beaumont police at 951-769-8500 or email crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

