As Riverside County COVID Cases Spike, Hospitalizations Jump

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA — Riverside County COVID-19 hospitalizations are not as high as they were a year ago, but they are quickly mounting.

The good news is that the death toll is not keeping pace yet.

The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County hospitals rose to 658 Tuesday, an increase of 63 people from Monday's figure, according to the latest state data. The number of those patients in intensive care was 94 Tuesday.

One week ago, Riverside County's COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 387. One year ago, before mass vaccination roll-out, daily COVID hospitalizations peaked at just over 1,600.

The latest increase in COVID hospitalizations is due to a sharp rise in virus spread. With 1,818 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Monday, the county's total cases stood at 406,421 Tuesday. The total figure, which dates back to the pandemic's beginning, includes 11,462 new infections reported in the last seven days. The total does not include positive at-home test results.

The county's total COVID death toll of 5,589 was unchanged from Monday but was up by 34 fatalities from Riverside University Health System reporting one week ago. The fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates and can go back weeks, according to health officials.

In January 2021 — well before the mass vaccination roll-out — the number of Riverside County residents who died from COVID-19 during the month was 1,383, according to RUHS data.

Riverside County health officials have maintained that most people who become seriously ill due to COVID are unvaccinated. According to state data, unvaccinated people are 14.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than fully vaccinated people.

As of Tuesday, 58.5 percent of the county's population 5 and older were fully vaccinated, and 22.8 percent of residents 16 and older have received a booster shot. To get more information or to schedule vaccination, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/

Story continues

RELATED:

Jury Trials In Riverside Federal Court Suspended Due To COVID

Long Lines For COVID-19 Testing Seen Across Southern California

USC Will Require Students, Staff To Wear Surgical Or N95 Masks On Campus





This article originally appeared on the Temecula Patch